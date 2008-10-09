Sean Siler is Microsoft's employee and "I'm a PC" guy, the response to Apple's long running PC parody famously acted by John Hodgman. Don't get us wrong. There's little to no content in this interview, but you get a good look at Siler sans brown jacket. Plus, you get to see what his hair normally looks like. (SPOILER ALERT: He slicks it back Gordon Gekko style). [via CrunchGear]
'I'm a PC' Guy Interviewed, Confirmed Dorky
