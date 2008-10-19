I'm A PC, and Apparently I Need Lots of Antivirus Software

Our sister site Kotaku posted the NPD's PC software sales charts for the month of September, and it's pretty interesting to see how mega-games like Spore measure up to less-exciting products like Microsoft Office. Spore may have nabbed the top spot, but MS Office 2007 grabs two spots, and despite its early troubles, MobileMe sneaks onto the list at number 19. What's most interesting is that antivirus and anti-spyware software take a whopping 9 out of the top 20 spaces. Looks like digital security is the hot buy of the season. [Kotaku]