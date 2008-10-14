iLIMB Bionic Hand Comes Closer to Emulating the Real Thing

We've written about the amazing iLIMB bionic hand before, but the newest version of it was showed off on the Today Show this morning, and it looks pretty incredible.

For one, the guy who had it was able to simply pop one off and put another on without skipping a beat, with the new hand working almost instantly. He seemed able to control the fingers easily, and he had the added bonus of being able to rotate the hand 360 degrees, which is something those of us with fleshy, non-bionic hands are unable to do. In the future, bionic hands won't be replacements for real hands; they'll be upgrades.