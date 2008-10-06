Igloo Satellite Cabin Modular Home Design Is Sarah Palin Approved

You don't need to meticulously memorise any talking points to see the beauty and functionality in these Igloo Satellite Cabins. Designed to protect you from the worst that Earth has to offer, these little huts are Eskimo-inspired and completely customisable. Like an IKEA store in the Arctic, you can also add in modular interior and exterior design packages to give the 3 meter interior space that personal touch. Better still, get some friends and create a fort, as you'll see in some design plans below.

And, not to beat a dead horse here after that obvious page view grabbing headline, but here's the ad banner that Materialicious served up with the igloo post:

Sarah Palin approved, indeed! [Materialicious]