Apple did a passable job with the iPhone UI. But let's face it: We need some tough love nostalgia injected into the overly polished device. Luckily for us, there's the iGameboy theme for the iPhone. At last, we'll be able to cover the universally stylish black background with the trademark B12 vitamin-pee green backdrop of our first beloved handheld gaming system. Available in button and buttonless versions, the skin is free, but you'll have to jailbreak that iPhone first. [MacThemes via GoNintendo]
iGameboy Theme: If the iPhone Were Around Two Decades Ago
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.