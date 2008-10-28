iGameboy Theme: If the iPhone Were Around Two Decades Ago

Apple did a passable job with the iPhone UI. But let's face it: We need some tough love nostalgia injected into the overly polished device. Luckily for us, there's the iGameboy theme for the iPhone. At last, we'll be able to cover the universally stylish black background with the trademark B12 vitamin-pee green backdrop of our first beloved handheld gaming system. Available in button and buttonless versions, the skin is free, but you'll have to jailbreak that iPhone first. [MacThemes via GoNintendo]