iDive iPod Case and Speakers Are Waterproof Up to 90 Metres

If you simply can't go anywhere without listening to your iPod, H2O Audio's new iDive 300 system will ensure that the tunes keep coming even as your lifeless body sinks into Davy Jones' locker. Features include a polycarbonate casing that uses a locking cam knob to ensure a watertight seal up to a 90 metre depth, an integrated microprocessor for complete control of touch-screen and click wheel iPods and over ear speakers that can be attached to mask strap or tucked under a dive hood. The iDive retails for $US350 which is steep for a case, but at least H2O Audio has a reputation for making decent products. [H2O Audio via Blast]