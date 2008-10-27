How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

IC3 Intelligent Cutlery System Silently Judges You During Meals

Diets are tough, what with the eating and drinking of beer, and that being really, really, enjoyable and all. The IC3 Intelligent Cutlery System wants to help. How? Well, designer Alex Schulz says that as you chomp away at dinner, the IC3 does the traditional job as a fork, knife or spoon, and then goes the extra mile by silently judging and recording every bite you take.

Even more interesting is that each attachment does something different. The fork, for example, measures fat, protein and sugar content. The spoon? That weighs the food, while the knife takes your food's temperature and ensures it's safe for eating.

Then, after your meal, the IC3 synchs up with a PC or other information gathering device and produces a nutrition report, which you'll probably follow religiously for a few weeks before falling off the wagon. [Yanko Design via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles