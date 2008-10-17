Humping dogs are great and all, but sometimes we'd prefer to have something cuter do the nasty with our USB ports. Why not go for the animal that everyone associates with overbreeding anyway? Imported from Japan (no surprise there), each satisfied-looking rabbit comes with adorably humping motions and 1GB of memory. You can get one now for $US15 on Urban Outfitters' online store. [Urban Outfitters]
Humping Bunny is a Daintier Way to Defile Your Computer
