HTC Touch HD Gets German Review (Verdict: Es ist gut!)

Frustrating is the wait here in the States for HTC's Touch HD—especially when our European friends are swimming in them. German site Area Mobile is the latest to post their impressions, and unsurprisingly, they're pretty positive. I only wish iPhone-killer had a cooler German translation.

The folks at Area Mobile, in proclaiming said iPhone-killer status, were most impressed with the browsing experience, noting that the HD's spacious 800 pixels of landscape resolution allows for surfing without zooming in and out on a lot of sites. They also note that the TouchFlo 3D is as snappy as ever, and does a fantastic job of hiding Windows Mobile's inherent nastiness. Check out more in the video below, should you sprechen sie Deutsche:

[Area Mobile via wmpoweruser]