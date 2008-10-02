HP's Pavilion dv3500t Its First 13.3-Inch Notebook, Appropriately Coloured Bronze

How did HP, the second largest computer maker in the US, get away with not having a 13.3-inch notebook for so damn long? It's like the perfect notebook size. The Pavilion dv3500t is their first, which is its most exceptional feature, actually. Otherwise, it's a pretty standard collection of the latest in notebook silicon—with specs running up to a 2.53GHz Core 2 Duo, 8GB RAM and 400GB hard drive, with a 512MB Nvidia GeForce 9300M as standard—dipped in a kind of attractive liquid bronze candy coating. It starts at $US1000, and congrats on finally getting there, HP. [HP via Laptoping]
