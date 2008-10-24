No... not that kind of floppy...a disk-type one. Why is this useful? Apparently some BIOS updates still need you to jam in a floppy disk, despite the fact that many a PC nowadays ships without a drive for you to jam the disk into. So HP's floppy-emulating USB flash drive gizmo is more a sysadmin's friend, rather than your average user's fare, but you can at least switch it over to behaving like a normal flash drive. Available now in 256MB and 1GB sizes for $US49 and $US79. [Crunchgear]
HP USB Flash Drive Can Pretend To Be Floppy
