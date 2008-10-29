HP Mini 1000 is a Sleek, Svelte 10.2-inch Netbook With a Custom OS

HP's Mini 1000 is a 10.2-inch netbook that comes in at under 1.2kg and packs a 1.6 Ghz Atom processor, 16 GB SSD and up to 2 GB RAM under its highly portable shell. For now, it also comes complete with Windows XP, Bluetooth, VGA webcam, a removable USB drive molded into the fit and finish, and a keyboard thats 92% the size of regular laptop offerings. But come January, what will really set the Mini apart from its competition is custom HP "Mobile Internet Experience" OS that's built on top of Ubuntu Linux.



Taking design cues from the custom Touchsmart interface, MIE streamlines the netbook experience by placing your most used apps into an efficient-looking homescreen. RSS Feeds, bookmarks, emails, music, photos and more are all available from this home screen. A click in any direction will take you deeper into the interface, which at times resembles Apple TV (and that's not a bad thing), but a quick tap of the Windows key will bring you right back to the home screen.

HP is also maintaining a high standard for the MIE user experience, allowing outside apps via a filtered download portal, but only ones that run properly on the hardware. So no, you can't try (and inevitably fail) at trying to run a high powered video editing app on your MIE netbook.

The Windows XP Mini 1000 will launch today at $US400 for a smaller 8.9-inch screen, 512 GB RAM and 8 GB SSD. The 10.2-inch screen will cost an extra $US50 and prices for other upgrades are still undisclosed. The MIE model will launch in January beginning at $US380 for the 8.9-inch screen size. A red, designer VIvienne Tam Edition will be available in December for $US700, WWAN 3G mobile broadband will be also available in select models starting in December and the Mini 1000 is expected to have a docking station accessory slated for a January release. [HP]