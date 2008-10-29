HP Mini 1000 is a Sleek, Svelte 10.2-inch Netbook With a Custom OS

HP's Mini 1000 is a 10.2-inch netbook that comes in at under 1.2kg and packs a 1.6 Ghz Atom processor, 16 GB SSD and up to 2 GB RAM under its highly portable shell. For now, it also comes complete with Windows XP, Bluetooth, VGA webcam, a removable USB drive molded into the fit and finish, and a keyboard thats 92% the size of regular laptop offerings. But come January, what will really set the Mini apart from its competition is custom HP "Mobile Internet Experience" OS that's built on top of Ubuntu Linux.
Taking design cues from the custom Touchsmart interface, MIE streamlines the netbook experience by placing your most used apps into an efficient-looking homescreen. RSS Feeds, bookmarks, emails, music, photos and more are all available from this home screen. A click in any direction will take you deeper into the interface, which at times resembles Apple TV (and that's not a bad thing), but a quick tap of the Windows key will bring you right back to the home screen.
HP is also maintaining a high standard for the MIE user experience, allowing outside apps via a filtered download portal, but only ones that run properly on the hardware. So no, you can't try (and inevitably fail) at trying to run a high powered video editing app on your MIE netbook.
The Windows XP Mini 1000 will launch today at $US400 for a smaller 8.9-inch screen, 512 GB RAM and 8 GB SSD. The 10.2-inch screen will cost an extra $US50 and prices for other upgrades are still undisclosed. The MIE model will launch in January beginning at $US380 for the 8.9-inch screen size. A red, designer VIvienne Tam Edition will be available in December for $US700, WWAN 3G mobile broadband will be also available in select models starting in December and the Mini 1000 is expected to have a docking station accessory slated for a January release. [HP]
HP Expands Portfolio of Mini Companion PCs
Designed for Mobility, Social Media and Fashion
News Minis geared for "information snacking"
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2008 - Following the success of its education-based mini
PC introduced in April, HP today expanded its line of companion PCs with three models
in the HP Mini 1000 family that address the specific needs of Internet-centric consumers,
mobile professionals, always-on social media enthusiasts and fashion-forward women.
These companion PCs provide a uniquely simplified Internet experience in an ultraportable
design. They share a sleek form factor - at less than 1-inch thick - with
lightweight portability at 2.25 lbs, a keyboard that is 92 percent that of standard PCs,
Brightview widescreen Infinity display with flush glass and LED backlight and a webcam.
The HP Mini will be made available worldwide in an array of configure-to-order options.
These companion PCs are geared towards information snacking and content enjoyment
versus the content creation capability found in fully functional Notebook PCs. They are a
complement to HP's award-winning Notebook PC family.
The three models are as follows:
• The HP Mini 1000 features a piano-black finish with HP Imprint swirl design and
is powered by an Intel Atom N270 1.6GHz processor running Windows XP
Home, making the Web, critical files and PC applications easily portable. It
includes an Ethernet jack, 2 USB ports, built-in webcam and microphone. It
comes with wireless connectivity (WLAN,) and 3G versions are expected to be
available in December.
Configuration choices include screen size — 8.9-inch Brightview or 10.2-inch
diagonal Brightview widescreen Infinity display with1024 x 600 resolution —
and solid-state or mechanical hard- drive options.
• The HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam Edition comes in vibrant red with a peonyflower
inspired design that reflects the globally acclaimed fashion designer's
Spring 2009 collection. It seeks to satisfy the highly mobile, Internet- centric
fashionista woman and features a 10.2-inch diagonal Brightview widescreen
Infinity display with1024 x 600 resolution.
Its design was first unveiled on the runway of Tam's Fall 2009 Fashion Week
show in Battery Park in New York, although many on the scene mistook it for a
purse rather than the companion PC that it is. Tam labelled it the world's first
"digital clutch," and it ships with an embroidered sleeve to protect the exterior,
Accidental Damage Protection service and an HP SmartFriend Calling Card good
for 6 months of unlimited consultative service.
The Vivienne Tam Edition companion PC is powered by the Intel Atom N270
1.6GHz processor running Windows XP Home and has a 1GMm memory,
making the Web, critical files and PC applications easily portable. It includes an
Ethernet jack, 2 USB port, built-in webcam and microphone. It comes with
wireless connectivity (WLAN,) and 3G versions are expected to be available in
December.
Tam said, "The fashion-forward woman no longer has to sacrifice glamour when
staying in touch with all her favourite digital content. And the flower and vibrant
colours suggest good fortune, happiness and prosperity in the Chinese culture."
• The HP Mini 1000 with MIE (Mobile Internet Experience) is the uniquely simple,
strikingly mobile Internet companion. It delivers a seamless Internet experience
out-of-the-box via an intuitive interface developed by HP that makes it easy to
enjoy digital content - videos, photos, music and email — on-demand and on the
go. MIE comes loaded with Instant Messaging, email and Skype, for online
video chat, making it easy to enjoy social-media experiences anywhere they are
connected.
The HP Mini 1000 with MIE is Linux-based and powered by an Intel Atom N270
1.6GHz processor. It includes an Ethernet jack, 2 USB ports, built-in webcam
and microphone. It comes with wireless connectivity (WLAN.)
Applications such as browsing, email, online video, are pre-loaded and run from
the MIE dashboard, minimizing startup time. Favourite websites that are added to
the dashboard stay live, and the task bar makes it easy to switch between
programs.
Mini Accessories and Service
The HP Mini Mobile Drive gives HP Mini 1000 customers 2, 4 or 8 gigabytes of
additional storage, making it simple to transport and retrieve important files, photos,
music and other data. It sits flush against the HP Mini, so that is doesn't disrupt the sleek
design.
An optional 6-cell Li-polymer battery will be available in January.
The HP Mini 1000 and HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam Edition come with a free six-month
subscription to HP Upline for up to three PCs. HP Upline is an easy-to-use, secure on-line
service for the storage, backup, sharing and synchronisation of digital content.
Pricing and availability
• The HP Mini 1000 is available today in the U.S. from www.hpdirect.com with a
starting price of $399.99.
• The HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam Edition is expected to be available in the U.S.
in mid-December via www.hpdirect.com. It - plus its designer sleeve and support
offerings - is expected to be priced at a starting price of $699.99 U.S.
• The HP Mini 1000 with MIE is expected to be available in the U.S. in January via
www.hpdirect.com and is expected to be at a starting price of $379.99.
Customers can reserve an HP Mini 1000 with MIE or HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam
Edition by calling 1-800-230-5752. For more information about the HP Mini 1000
portfolio please visit www.hp.com/xxxx