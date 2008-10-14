Howl Tissue Pillow, for When You Need to Wipe Up Hot, Sticky... Snot in Bed

The Howl Tissue Pillow is kind of ingenious, even though it's the kind of thing you would only use in bad situations. Like when you have a cold and are stuck in bed and need a never-ending supply of tissues to mop up the mucus and junk pouring out of your head. Or if you're curled in ball, wrapped around your pillow and weeping. (If you're one of those people that cry and stuff). Or you got something sticky all over yourself that you don't want getting on your sheets. Like, uh, more snot. [Design-3000 via Random Good Stuff]