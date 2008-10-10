Howard Stringer Says Sony's So Big, It Makes Same Gadgets Twice

In perhaps the most spirited and cheery interview I've ever seen given by Sony chair Howard Stringer, the knight of the realm tells Charlie Rose that after several years in the driver's seat, he's still trying to integrate all of the electronics divisions of Sony. "We're so big that we're making the same thing twice in different parts of the company, and nobody seems to notice!" he laughs. On a side note, I am glad to see Stringer so relaxed. I think he really was playing Chicken during the Blu-ray/HD DVD format war, and at least there's one major issue he doesn't have to worry about anymore. Now, about this economic downturn... [Charlie Rose]