The iPhone syncs great with one computer, but what if you use two? Say you listen to music and watch movies on a home computer while managing all of your important business contacts on your work computer? If you're willing to get your hands dirty with a hex editor and a few lines of simple code, you can sync your iPhone to multiple systems. Does that sound hard? It's really not, promise. The tutorial is quite specific. [Shiny Things (how to) via Lifehacker]