How to Hack the Esquire E-Ink Cover to Make a Clock

Needless to say, Esquire's recent e-ink cover stunt left most people a little disappointed when it hit newsstands. Enthusiasm grew a bit after word leaked out that Esquire expected people to hack the cover, but analysis of the dissected display revealed that there wasn't much opportunity for meaningful customisation outside of changing the timing for each section's blinking. Yeah, that's not all that exciting, but the folks at Hack-a-Day managed to make an interesting (but not super functional) e-paper clock this way—and you can too using their handy instructions. [Hack-a-Day]