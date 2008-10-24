How To Hack an Eee PC and Install It in Your Car Dashboard

One of the great things about netbooks like the Eee PC is all of the potential for modification. This particular hack comes to us via a Russian Eee PC 701 owner who managed to turn it into a carputer for his Honda Fit. With the monitor in the dash and a wireless keyboard in the glovebox, the Eee PC transforms into an XP-driven media device with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and (most likely) GPS. By the looks of things, making this hack work in your vehicle will be no easy task—and there isn't much to go on besides a series of photos that outline the build process. Still, if you are willing to give it a try, the images are available in the link. [Photofile and eee.pc.ru via Liliputing]