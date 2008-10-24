One of the great things about netbooks like the Eee PC is all of the potential for modification. This particular hack comes to us via a Russian Eee PC 701 owner who managed to turn it into a carputer for his Honda Fit. With the monitor in the dash and a wireless keyboard in the glovebox, the Eee PC transforms into an XP-driven media device with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and (most likely) GPS. By the looks of things, making this hack work in your vehicle will be no easy task—and there isn't much to go on besides a series of photos that outline the build process. Still, if you are willing to give it a try, the images are available in the link. [Photofile and eee.pc.ru via Liliputing]
How To Hack an Eee PC and Install It in Your Car Dashboard
