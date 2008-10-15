How the MacBooks Are Carved Out of Solid Aluminium

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple has confirmed their new way to make laptops in the new MacBook 2008 line-up. Previously, manufacturers—including Apple—would add layers to form a body, welding each of them to give the laptop rigidity. Now, they have changed the whole game: instead of adding pieces, they will eliminate matter from solid pieces of aluminium using lasers and other machinery to create the new MacBook bodies.

The whole thing starts with a solid block of aluminium. This goes through an extrusion machine, in which the block is flattened on a thick, continuous metal sheet, like giant aluminium tagliatelle, which then get cut into the blocks that make the base of the MacBooks.

These blocks go through a whopping 16 different milling operations, using all kinds of machinery including lasers, until the part is completely finished and ready to be sent to the assembly line.

