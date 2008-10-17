Hover-Q Billed as the World's Smallest IR Hovercraft

I don't know whether or not the "world's smallest" title is truly valid, but the Hover-Q indoor infrared controlled hovercraft is definitely small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. The flexible skirt lift system can be inflated in a second, it has forward, right and left control, and the IR control doubles as a charger (although there is no info on how long a charge will last). Nonetheless, it seems like a pretty decent deal at $US34—especially since toys like this routinely go for $US50 or more.

