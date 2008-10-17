How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hover-Q Billed as the World's Smallest IR Hovercraft

I don't know whether or not the "world's smallest" title is truly valid, but the Hover-Q indoor infrared controlled hovercraft is definitely small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. The flexible skirt lift system can be inflated in a second, it has forward, right and left control, and the IR control doubles as a charger (although there is no info on how long a charge will last). Nonetheless, it seems like a pretty decent deal at $US34—especially since toys like this routinely go for $US50 or more.

[Brando via OhGizmo via TRFJ]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles