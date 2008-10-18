How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HourDoc SMS Clock-In System Aimed at Control Freak Bosses

Web-based employee tracking company HourDoc.com has just released a new service that will enable employees working on remote projects to clock-in and out by sending a simple text message. The system consists of four commands: "in", "out", "bin" or "bout" meaning "clocking in", "clocking out", "taking a break/clock in" or "taking a break/clock out." Obviously, this SMS system is reserved only for the most anal retentive and overbearing of bosses, but I don't see how it would be effective in the first place. Couldn't you just clock back in from lunch while sitting at the bar? [HourDoc via Textually via New Launches]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

