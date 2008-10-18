HourDoc SMS Clock-In System Aimed at Control Freak Bosses

Web-based employee tracking company HourDoc.com has just released a new service that will enable employees working on remote projects to clock-in and out by sending a simple text message. The system consists of four commands: "in", "out", "bin" or "bout" meaning "clocking in", "clocking out", "taking a break/clock in" or "taking a break/clock out." Obviously, this SMS system is reserved only for the most anal retentive and overbearing of bosses, but I don't see how it would be effective in the first place. Couldn't you just clock back in from lunch while sitting at the bar? [HourDoc via Textually via New Launches]