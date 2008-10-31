Horrible Wife Bakes Old MacBook Cake

How embarrassing. A loyal and loving wife baked this beautiful MacBook cake for her husband's friend's birthday. Note her meticulous attention to detail, including the little indentation in the front to open the computer and the perfect slightly-different-white Apple logo.

Well maybe she should pay attention to new Apple announcements a little better. This lady just baked the friend of the man she loves the cheaper, $US999 MacBook. Hey lady, you ever hear of something called unibody construction? How could you hate your husband's friend so much? [Shoe Money Thanks Ray!]