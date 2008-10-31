How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Horrible Wife Bakes Old MacBook Cake

How embarrassing. A loyal and loving wife baked this beautiful MacBook cake for her husband's friend's birthday. Note her meticulous attention to detail, including the little indentation in the front to open the computer and the perfect slightly-different-white Apple logo.

Well maybe she should pay attention to new Apple announcements a little better. This lady just baked the friend of the man she loves the cheaper, $US999 MacBook. Hey lady, you ever hear of something called unibody construction? How could you hate your husband's friend so much? [Shoe Money Thanks Ray!]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles