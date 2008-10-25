Hop-On To Unveil Android Phone at CES '09 (Will It Biodegrade?)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hop-On, makers of the first disposable mobile phone and other low-end pieces for developing markets, has announced that their Android phone will debut at 2009's CES. Android seems like a perfect fit, with its licensing cost of zero allowing Hop-On to drive their prices even lower. No word on availability or price other than "under $US200" but we'll let you know as soon as we see it in Vegas. Full release below the fold.

Hop-on Will Launch Its Google Android Alliance Phone at 2009 International CES

Last update: 9:40 a.m. EDT Oct. 24, 2008
IRVINE, Calif., Oct 24, 2008 /PRNewswire-FirstCall via COMTEX/ — Hop-on (Pink Sheets: HPNN) will be launching its new open "Android Platform" device at the Consumer Electronic Show, in Las Vegas January 2009. This phone will be sold for under $200.
The Open Handset Alliance was established in November 2007, with 34 members including mobile handset makers, application developers, some mobile carriers, chip makers, and led by Google. Nokia, AT&T and Verizon Wireless are not members of the Alliance. Android, the flagship software of the Alliance, is based on an open source licence and will compete against other mobile platforms developed independently for their particular handsets, now with the open platform Hop-on will reap the benefits of the source code.
The Alliance shares a common goal of fostering innovation on mobile devices and giving consumers a far better user experience than much of what is available on today's mobile platforms. By providing developers a new level of openness that enables them to work more collaboratively, Android will accelerate the pace at which new and compelling mobile services are made available to consumers.
Peter Michaels stated, "Hop-on is committed in bringing the latest technology to the market, the Android open platform makes Hop-on competitive in the high end mobile phone market. This will create market value for our shareholders."
Hop-on (HPNN-Pink Sheets) develops and markets wireless phones and accessories for emerging market and other domestic carriers and is best known for developing the world's first disposable cell phone. Currently, Hop-on is expanding into value-added services, like mobile gambling and SMS wagering. Hop-on's exclusive software will allow users to stream live interactive feed from legal jurisdictions to play poker, blackjack, roulette and baccarat on personal cell phones.
For more information, visit http://www.Hop-on.com.

