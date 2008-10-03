Homer Simpson Explains the Problem with Electronic Voting

Conspiracy theorist or not, any time I'm typing information into a computer at any time of the day, I know that it can be lost at a moment's notice, by the simple glitch of a program or power supply. There's simply no permanence to digital information, which makes the potential alteration of such data both frightening and perfectly realistic. Apply that principle to something like a presidential election, and the prospects become downright scary. That is, unless you're Homer Simpson. Then it's just kind of funny. [via Wonkette - Thanks Diebold!]