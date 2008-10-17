Homemade Mega Man Costume Looks Just as Good as the Real Thing

Kevin is an awesome dad. Because only a truly awesome dad would make a completely amazing Mega Man costume for his son, complete with light-up mega blaster. Sure, his kid was definitely not around when Mega Man was originally released, but I'm sure he's enjoyed dying over and over and over again in Mega Man 9 just like the rest of us.

He used both red and yellow LEDs for the buster, making the gun part of it red while the power meter is a cool yellow. Seriously, this is amazing. He's still putting together the rest of the costume, but it's safe to say that it'll be a sad day when his son outgrows this thing. If I had one of these in my size, I'd wear it at least once a week. [Destructoid and Destructoid via Neatorama]