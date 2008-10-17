Homemade Mega Man Costume Looks Just as Good as the Real Thing

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Kevin is an awesome dad. Because only a truly awesome dad would make a completely amazing Mega Man costume for his son, complete with light-up mega blaster. Sure, his kid was definitely not around when Mega Man was originally released, but I'm sure he's enjoyed dying over and over and over again in Mega Man 9 just like the rest of us.

He used both red and yellow LEDs for the buster, making the gun part of it red while the power meter is a cool yellow. Seriously, this is amazing. He's still putting together the rest of the costume, but it's safe to say that it'll be a sad day when his son outgrows this thing. If I had one of these in my size, I'd wear it at least once a week. [Destructoid and Destructoid via Neatorama]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

