Homemade Handheld Dreamcast is the Stuff Dreams are Made Of

Ah, the Dreamcast. Just whispering its name brings thousands of fanboys to half-mast, so I can't even imagine the number of popped tents this beautiful handheld Dreamcast is going to provoke.

It really is a work of beauty, isn't it? We've seen portable Dreamcasts before, but this one just looks so much better. Created by Hailrazer on the Ben Heck Forums, it brings tears of both joy and sadness. It's such an awesome piece of work, yet it just brings back bad memories of the Dreamcast's untimely demise.

Sigh. [Ben Heck Forums via BBG]