Homemade Handheld Dreamcast is the Stuff Dreams are Made Of

Ah, the Dreamcast. Just whispering its name brings thousands of fanboys to half-mast, so I can't even imagine the number of popped tents this beautiful handheld Dreamcast is going to provoke.

It really is a work of beauty, isn't it? We've seen portable Dreamcasts before, but this one just looks so much better. Created by Hailrazer on the Ben Heck Forums, it brings tears of both joy and sadness. It's such an awesome piece of work, yet it just brings back bad memories of the Dreamcast's untimely demise.

Sigh. [Ben Heck Forums via BBG]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

