Hollywood Film Kit: Lights, Camera, Sit Alone at Your Computer

So things didn't work out with the screenplay. And that backlot audition turned out to be a backseat party for two. But don't give up your dreams so quickly! It's a known fact that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had to open mouth kiss for 5 seconds to get Good Will Hunting produced—in front of girls even! So pick up this Hollywood Film Kit and get back on the horse. The USB Spotlight will make your eyes sparkle as "producers" get a full look at your "talents" compliments of the simulated 35mm webcam and your AdultFriendFinder account. $US25. [iwantoneofthose via OhGizmo]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

