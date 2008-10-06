HiPER Laser Fusion Project 'Starts' Tomorrow, Could Save Earth

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The $US1.7-billion HiPER facility—High Power laser Energy Research—will kick off with a party this monday. Yes, the project that will hopefully give us a way to produce limitless clean energy and save humanity from self-destruction (or pull out an LHC and destroy half the planet), starts up with a hydrogen pellet and alcoholic cocktails, which, if you ask me, is the perfect way to begin saving the planet. Here is how it works:

• HiPER is being designed to demonstrate the feasibility of laser driven fusion as a future energy source. It will also enable the investigation of the science of truly extreme conditions - accessing regimes which cannot be produced elsewhere on Earth (temperatures of hundreds of millions of degrees, billion atmosphere pressures, and enormous electric and magnetic fields).

• HiPER will require major developments in technology, building on the highly successful European capability in this area. In particular, the PETAL laser, located in the Aquitaine region of France, will be a fore-runner to the HiPER facility to address physics and technology issues of strategic relevance for HiPER

Hopefully it will work out and we all would be able to party and have canapes and maki rolls to celebrate we can send oil to hell. [Telegraph]

