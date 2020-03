Look, I'm no engineer. That's just not what I do. But these rough schematics of a high five power generator, which we see could fuel an entire sandwich shop, look pretty solid to me. After all, who couldn't use an extra high five to get them through the day? And who doesn't like a delicious sandwich? This one-two punch of sustainable happiness could usher in a better tomorrow. Though if such high fiving technology were to fall into the wrong hands...may God help us all. Concept by [Cunning] .