Holy Batman on a bat-pogo bat-stick. I don't know where this underground garage is located—and probably I will never know since it's perfectly camouflaged under a stoned driveway—but who cares. Now that I know that you can build a hidden underground cave in real life, one with an hydraulic system that can lift it to reveal two Lamborghinis, I just care about one thing: Painting my rubber chicken outfit in black and adding pointy ears to the mask.