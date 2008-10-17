Helicopter Alarm Clock Wakes You to the Sound of Mechanical Death

We can't speak for everyone here, but when dreaming about surfing the galaxy on our robot jet dog with integrated ice cream machine, the last thing we need is a military chopper waking us up. We don't fear the sounds of this helicopter alarm clock or the cut of its blades that launch into the air—Fido can take care of those just fine—we just fear waking up to a world in which man and his robot dog don't have their marriage recognised by intergalactic law. Here's a clip of the alarm clock in action:

You can pick up your own for $US35. Or you can opt for and industrial level waking device. [Toyo Trading via CrunchGear]