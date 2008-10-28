How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Headphonies: 7.6cm Vinyl Figures Make Unique Portable Speakers

Portable speakers for the iPod are a dime a dozen, but these limited edition "Headphonies" are a little more eye-catching than other generic models. The set includes 5 figures created by several artists (including Frank Kozik), and 2 blank versions that you can decorate yourself. Naturally, you don't expect to get a booming sound with speakers this small, but those who have heard it claim that the sound is "surprisingly good." Each vinyl toy speaker will sold in 500 to 1000 limited quantities starting on November 30th. Fortunately, Headphonies are fairly inexpensive collector's items at only $US30 apiece. [Headphonies via SpankyStokes via Ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles