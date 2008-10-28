Headphonies: 7.6cm Vinyl Figures Make Unique Portable Speakers

Portable speakers for the iPod are a dime a dozen, but these limited edition "Headphonies" are a little more eye-catching than other generic models. The set includes 5 figures created by several artists (including Frank Kozik), and 2 blank versions that you can decorate yourself. Naturally, you don't expect to get a booming sound with speakers this small, but those who have heard it claim that the sound is "surprisingly good." Each vinyl toy speaker will sold in 500 to 1000 limited quantities starting on November 30th. Fortunately, Headphonies are fairly inexpensive collector's items at only $US30 apiece. [Headphonies via SpankyStokes via Ubergizmo]