Head Kenzan: Massage Away Stress, Torture Prisoners With One Handy Device

The Head Kenzan is is inspired by a traditional Japanese tool called "kenzan" that is used in Japanese flower arranging to hold plants in place. But to westerners like myself, it looks like some sort of iron maiden for the scalp. However, the true purpose of the device is far from torture—in fact, it is designed to massage the scalp using 92 plastic bristles that are described as "not-too-hard and not-too-soft." As ridiculous as this thing looks, I can almost feel those plastic spikes running over my head—ensuring that I maintain my luxurious mane of hair well into old age. Available for $US47. [Japan Trend Shop via RGS]