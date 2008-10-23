Halloween is fast approaching, so it's time to start outfitting your house with spooky decor! If you're feeling particularly courageous this season, why not try your hand at this really neat DIY haunted Ouija board project. After some wood carving, staining and electrical work, you'll end up with a board that not only moves its planchette independently, but will talk to you (via a remote PC) as well. It's a complicated process, but aren't the best Halloween treats always from the sophisticated tricks? [Instructables]
Haunted Ouija Board Communicates With The Dead (Your PC)
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.