Haunted Ouija Board Communicates With The Dead (Your PC)

Halloween is fast approaching, so it's time to start outfitting your house with spooky decor! If you're feeling particularly courageous this season, why not try your hand at this really neat DIY haunted Ouija board project. After some wood carving, staining and electrical work, you'll end up with a board that not only moves its planchette independently, but will talk to you (via a remote PC) as well. It's a complicated process, but aren't the best Halloween treats always from the sophisticated tricks? [Instructables]