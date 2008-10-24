Congratulations iPod on turning 7 today! Starting to feel kind of old aren't you? Ahh, you have had a good life so far. Lots of friends and TONS of kids. Seriously, keep it in your pants you dirty old bastard. I don't know how you do it at your age.
Happy 7th Birthday iPod!
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.