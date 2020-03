I'm not a big fan of subtlety, so when I saw Monday's noose lamp, I set out in search of something even more morbid. Lo and behold, the Colgao table lamp from enPieza! Studio in Spain, which really leaves nothing to the imagination. While the noose lamp could have been taken as an invitation to hang out, Colgao's message is much more "I'm at the end of my rope." These are dark times, my son, and if I'm going to be all gloom and doom, I want to be it all the way. [enPieza via crib candy]