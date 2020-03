As tiny 1.8" hard drives continue to get larger in capacity and smaller in size, this design concept for hanging one from the back of your laptop display seems like the way to go—it's using a 2.5" drive, but a 1.8" would really be better. I've got a 3G card that hangs like this already, but piggybacking an external drive would be far more useful—especially when you have to pick up and go in a hurry. [Yanko Design via BBG]