How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hands On Gears of War 2 Zune, Better Xbox 360 Integration Coming 'Within a Year'

Here's the special edition Gears of War 2 Zune coming out next month, in the flesh. It's total sex if you're into dripping blood and skulls and boxy media players. (You sick bastard.) Oh, and good news for Zune Guy: Marketing director for Zune Jason Reindorp told us that a serious "step up" in Zune and Xbox 360 integration will happen "within a year." Finally, though they're taking their sweet time getting to where they should've been a long time ago.

Also on hand were the next round of Zune Originals coming out later this month, the Zodiac series, with Spanish artist Catalina Estrada designing ones around the Western signs, and Iosefatu Sua doing up the Eastern set for a total of 24—both lines are requisitely trippy.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles