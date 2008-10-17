Hands On Gears of War 2 Zune, Better Xbox 360 Integration Coming 'Within a Year'

Here's the special edition Gears of War 2 Zune coming out next month, in the flesh. It's total sex if you're into dripping blood and skulls and boxy media players. (You sick bastard.) Oh, and good news for Zune Guy: Marketing director for Zune Jason Reindorp told us that a serious "step up" in Zune and Xbox 360 integration will happen "within a year." Finally, though they're taking their sweet time getting to where they should've been a long time ago.

Also on hand were the next round of Zune Originals coming out later this month, the Zodiac series, with Spanish artist Catalina Estrada designing ones around the Western signs, and Iosefatu Sua doing up the Eastern set for a total of 24—both lines are requisitely trippy.