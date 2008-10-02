How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Handheld Device to Diagnose Many Diseases in Under 15 Minutes

Worried that you might have Multiple Sclerosis but are too lazy to go to the doctor to check and see? Well, you're an idiot, but your laziness may soon be, if not rewarded, at least not punished thanks to the work of some researchers at the University of Leeds. They've developed new biosensor technology that makes it possible for a handheld device to check for a number of different diseases in under 15 minutes.

This disease diagnosis works by detecting biomarkers — substances in the body that indicate specific diseases. For example, the protein PSA (prostate specific antigen) frequently appears at elevated levels in men who have prostate cancer; the currently administered PSA blood test is the most effective way to screen for the disease. With the Leeds team's new device, however, prostate cancer screening would become much easier.

When completed, it should make diagnosing diseases a much quicker and cheaper process, which will lead to earlier detection and better treatments. All good things! I look forward to testing myself for various diseases every day and becoming obsessed with checking and ensuring that I'm as healthy as humanly possible. [University of Leeds via io9]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles