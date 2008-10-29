Halloween Mac OS X Finder Pillows Keep PCs From Trick-or-Treating on Your Sofa

You know, even though the OS X Finder guy has a big smile on his face, I can't help but think it's a facade, that he's actually depressed, or at least bi-polar. Maybe it's his complexion. These Halloween Finder pillows are way more lively, even if they're all undead. While Count Macula and Finderstein are cute riffs, I have to say that the stark, all-white Spooker is actually kinda spooky. They're all $40, and will totally scare the bejeezus out of Microsoft's Clippy. [Etsy via Nerd Approved]