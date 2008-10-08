HAL Robot Exoskeletons Available for Rent

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The day for you to strap yourself into a robotic exoskeleton and fight crime the way your normally flabby limbs would never have let you has come! Cyberdyne, the Japanese company responsible for the HAL (hybrid assistive limb) prototype robot suit, is starting rentals this week. The price for being superhuman: about $US2,200.

The 10 kilo battery-operated system is belted to your waist and captures brain signals through sensors attached to your skin. HAL supposedly works effortlessly with your muscles, increasing your strength up to 10 times the norm without turning you all jolty and robot-like. Think Iron Man instead of Robocop. If the price is a little too much for you, you can rent a cheaper option - one leg for $US1,460.

But really, can you put a price on looking this good? [Daily Mail]

