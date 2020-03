Here's one way to tap the parallel processing power in Nvidia's graphics cards: Wi-Fi security hacking. Russian hackers reportedly bored through WPA and WPA2 encryptions using a brute-force technique juiced with one of Nvidia's latest graphics cards (they don't say which ones). The card supposedly made the "password recovery" process up to 10,000 percent faster. The report's notably skimpy on the details, but if true, that's a whole lot of busted for Wi-Fi security. [SC via DSL Reports]