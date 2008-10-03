How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Guinness-Record Movie Marathon Starts Now, Ends When Everyone's Asleep

Today in a glass-walled room in New York's Time Square, Netflix gathered six of the world's brightest talents in the field of sitting on arse and watching movies. The goal was to break the current Guinness continuous-movie-watching world record of 120 hours 23 minutes. They can eat, drink and stretch as long as they don't take their eyes off the screen, and there's a 10-min potty break between features, but other than that, it's about staying alert. Make no mistake. In spite of their matching Netflix bowling jackets, this ain't no relay race. These people out to crush each other—CRUSH!—by staring at a large plasma screen the longest. Here's how it looks on Day One:

Reigning movie marathoner Ashish Sharma claims he will retain the title for India, but he's a little cocky since he only stole that title in June from Germany's Claudia Wavra, a three-time champ in her own right.

Suresh Joachim has a Heroes-sounding name and with good reason: He's got 32 damn Guinness World Records, including TV watching, dancing, DJing and ironing clothes.

Other contenders (with maybe less of a shot) include 2003 continuous-movie-watching contender Cheryl Jones, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire champ (but non-millionaire) Jeff Jones and film lover and competitive eating champion Crazy Legs Conti.

While I am genuinely excited for these couch-bound sojourners, I am a little leery of the film choices. First they saw Iron Man, then Best in Show and then Ghostbusters, great. But by now they're probably midway through The English Patient. WHAT? Is there a rule that says some movies have to deliberately try to put them to sleep? Going to romantic tragic period piece this early is a bad sign, especially if that's it for the superhero, mockumentary and supernatural action-comedy genres. I will pray for you people—pray for some Batman. [Gothamist; Netflix]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles