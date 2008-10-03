Grenade Mouse: If Rambo Used a Computer

This is the most hardass mouse I've ever seen. It's a mouse stuffed inside of an actual grenade shell (that's sadly plastic, I was a little overexcited after watching Rambo the other night). Sure, it's a crappy Targus mouse lurking underneath its rippled casing. And you know it's goddamn uncomfortable. But that's part of the point.

When your pasty, sweaty hand is gripping this instrument of death turned into a cuddly gadget, enduring the minor misery in your lower arm caused its frankly horrifying ergonomics, you'll feel like a badass. You totally won't be, but for that brief second, it's not like anyone could tell you any differently. Except for you know, Rambo, who would punch your heart out. [Modding.ru via technabob]