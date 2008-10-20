How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Greenpeace on Apple MacBook 2008 Redesign: Good, but Not Good Enough

Greenpeace is dead set on giving Apple and Steve Jobs an inferiority complex. With one hand, the environmental group patted Apple on the head after the unveiling of its redesigned MacBook aluminium notebooks. With the other hand, however, it managed to knock Apple down a peg or two for still not doing enough to save the environment. "Compared to where Apple was before Tuesday, its laptops are definitely better. That in and of itself is a good thing. But not all toxic pieces have been eliminated yet," said Casey Harrell, Greenpeace International's toxics campaigner. If Apple were a person, we imagine this is the point where he or she would run away, or go goth at the very least, because they'd "never be good enough" for Greenpeace.

What would have really had Greenpeace all hot and bothered last Tuesday was if Apple had become the first vendor to announce a laptop without polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or brominated flame retardant (BFR) materials. These two chemicals have a nasty habit of releasing their toxic badness when they're burned during disposal overseas.

"They fell slightly short of that goal," Harrell said. "They didn't quite get the PVCs out of the external power cord. If Apple can achieve that, then we could unequivocally say that they've put the rest of the computer industry on notice that these materials can be completely eliminated."

Apple, for its part, responded to the criticisms this week with a quiet press release, which was no doubt drowned, beaten and forgotten thanks to the circus in Cupertino Tuesday morning. Regardless, the release pledged that Apple will completely eliminate all PVC and BFR components by the end of this year.

If Apple can manage that, Harrell said, then it would give Greenpeace greater leverage against other computer manufacturers (e.g. Dell, Lenovo and HP).

In other news, Greenpeace also hates the iPhone, the MacBook Air, and puppies that poop too much. But, it loves Apple for the headlines that its products garner for Greenpeace, so go figure. [Yahoo News]

