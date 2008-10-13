How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Green, Renewable Microgrids Protect Our Tech From EMPs, Boogeymen

Their press release reads like a speech from the 2004 GOP presidential convention, but Instant Access Networks still has some pretty cool tech up their sleeves when it comes to protecting our technology from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs). Citing one megaton nuclear bombs over Kansas and rogue terrorist states, IAN says its renewable energy-powered, EMP-protected "microgrids" are just what today's society needs to protect itself from tomorrow's unseen threats.

The crux of IAN's breakthrough is a new shielding technology that encloses a small room (or trailer, as seen in the pic), and blocks the harmful, tech-frying effects of an EMP. The shielding is comprised of electrically isolated layers of steel and aluminium, and weighs 70% less than what the military uses today for blocking EMP bursts.

The "microgrid" concept arrives when you stick a generator or two inside these portable safe houses. Connect a few together and you have a microgrid, which Charles Manto, president of IAN, says can "easily power the city of Annapolis, a hospital, or the University of Maryland campus. The idea is to create islands of power to reduce the cascading effects of a wide-scale failure."

Better yet, IAN designed the microgrids to be powered by renewable energy sources, like wind and solar. The End Times will be tough, it seems, but at least they'll be green. [MarketWatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles