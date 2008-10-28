Grab Guaranteed Access To PlayStation Home Closed Beta For $US3 via Qore

If you're dying to start outfitting your virtual apartment in the PS3's oft-delayed virtual world/XBLA-like community add-on, PlayStation Home, Sony has set it up so all downloaders of the November edition of Qore, a monthly video news feature available via the PS Store, will receive guaranteed access to the closed beta. You can still try your luck at getting a randomly-assigned invitation via a free downloadable PS Home theme, but if you're impatient and don't mind dropping $US3 on something that will eventually be free, grab the new Qore available soon. [Ars]