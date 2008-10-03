Google's World-Saving Clean Energy Plan Costs $US4.4 Trillion, Dramatically Shrinks Google's Power Bill

Google, who in aggregate, effectively knows everything, unsurprisingly has a solution for our energy problems. The plan, called Clean Energy 2030 will cost $US4.4 trillion over its 22-year span, if we start on it right now. Google says it'll give us back a net of $US1 trillion, like half of which will be savings on Google's massive power bill notes the former Fake Steve.

None of the key points are radical, except for asking for a $US4.4 trillion investment—90 percent of new cars electric by 2030, 45mpg average fuel efficiency, efficient electricity use to cut demand 33 percent, replacing all coal with renewable electricity. I was hoping for something more innovative and exciting, like Google Power, which would be in beta for 22 years. Cause if Google can't save the world, who can? [Google via Alley Insider]