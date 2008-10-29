How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google's New Zip Line Yet Another Reason to Hate Your Office

They built a new building at Google's Mountain View campus, but it happened to be separated from the building with the cafeteria in it by a ravine. While the logical solution would be to build a bridge, not at Google. No, they built a zip line. The insurance this company has must be great.

Unfortunately, the city of Mountain View didn't like the idea as much as those crazy Googlers. When the folks responsible for building the zip line (as well as a really rickety looking beam of a "bridge") came back from a weekend, both were gone. The man is always trying to keep those who work for a gigantic corporation down!

I'd build a zip line in my office, but there's not enough of a slope between my bedroom and kitchen. [Google Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles