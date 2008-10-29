Google's New Zip Line Yet Another Reason to Hate Your Office

They built a new building at Google's Mountain View campus, but it happened to be separated from the building with the cafeteria in it by a ravine. While the logical solution would be to build a bridge, not at Google. No, they built a zip line. The insurance this company has must be great.

Unfortunately, the city of Mountain View didn't like the idea as much as those crazy Googlers. When the folks responsible for building the zip line (as well as a really rickety looking beam of a "bridge") came back from a weekend, both were gone. The man is always trying to keep those who work for a gigantic corporation down!

I'd build a zip line in my office, but there's not enough of a slope between my bedroom and kitchen. [Google Blog]