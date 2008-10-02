Google Claims Most Efficient Data Centres Ever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Responding to criticism for its secrecy over its data centres, Google has lifted the veil a little on how much energy its information hotbeds use. The world's largest search engine insisted that Google-designed data centres used nearly five times less energy than conventional facilities, and launched a website to inform environmentally-bent customers on their 5-step approach to efficiency.

The move is important since data centres are becoming an ever-increasing drain on the energy grid, accounting for about 1.5 percent of all electricity consumed in the U.S. in 2006 (expected to rise to 2.5 percent in three years). While the efficiency levels Google touted are admirable, data centre trackers cautioned that the test results hadn't been verified by a third party. [NYTimes]

