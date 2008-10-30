Go Ahead, Play Your PSP with an SNES Controller

The PSP does a fine job of emulating SNES titles, but the controls just aren't the same. For the full experience, you simply need to use an SNES pad. And one modder created such a hack, installing a new socket to the back of his PSP that's wired straight to the motherboard. And as you can see, it plays Super Mario World fantastically without even needing a reboot:

In my book, this beats playing the PSP with a Dual Shock 3. But that's just me, who still thinks that Super Mario World is still better than any game we've seen on the PSP...or any other console for that matter. [The Foo Said via hackaday]